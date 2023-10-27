Cebu Zoo himuong eco-park

Ang kanhi Cebu Zoo sa dili madugay ablihan na usab, sukad sa pagsira niini niadtong 2016, isip Cebu City Eco-Park, nga adunay budget nga P5 milyunes nga gigahin sa Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO) alang sa pagtukod sa usa ka ‘community-mixed’ alang sa ihalas nga mga mananap.

Si Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, uban sa ubang opisyal sa City Government, lakip si Cebu City Administrator Collin Rosell, Cebu City Budget and Finance Officer Jerone Castillo, Cebu City Councilor Joel Garganera, ug mga representante sa Lion’s Club, maoy nangulo sa Ceremonial Groundbreaking sa Cebu City Eco-Park sa Huwebes sa buntag, Oktubre 26, 2023, sa Barangay Kalunasan, dakbayan sa Sugbo.

