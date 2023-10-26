Cebu Zoo to reopen as Cebu City Eco-Park

THE former Cebu Zoo will reopen soon as the Cebu City Eco-Park.A P5 million budget has been allocated by the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCenro) for the construction of such facility, which is a “community-mix habitat” for wildlife animals.

He said the Cebu City Eco-Park covers an area of up to seven hectares.As to the timeline, he said they are still looking for more funds for the rehabilitation of the whole area.“Sa timeline, depende sa jud na sa atoang malikom nga resources, financially and in kind (As to the timeline, that depends on the resources that we can gather, either financially or in kind),” Felisario said.

