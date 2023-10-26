ABAC PH, Canada back nuclear energy inclusion to APEC’s diverse energy mix

THE APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) Philippines and ABAC Canada have received backing for the integration of nuclear energy into the energy mix to meet rising energy demands in the APEC region.The ABAC Nuclear Energy Transition roundtable hosted extensive discussions on funding mechanisms and the viability of nuclear energy as a sustainable option.These discussions mark the initial phase of the initiative.

He emphasized the importance of adopting technological advancements in clean and alternative energy sources for improved energy security, stability, reliability, and affordability for the Philippines.“We in the Philippines foresee off-shore winds, Nuclear (Energy) and other emerging technologies, accounting for the increase in power capacities at around 19,000 megawatts. The entry of these emerging technologies in the energy mix will complement the country’s energy transition.

