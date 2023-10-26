CCPO: Election security forces no longer report to work on Undas

TWO sets of police officers from the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) will work on Election Day on October 30, 2023 and on All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day on November 1 and 2, or more commonly known as Undas by Filipinos.According to Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, information officer and deputy city director for operations of the (CCPO), that those who will work during the election will no longer be assigned in cemeteries starting on October 31 until November 2.

'Ato nang gi-reserve ang atung mga police nga mag-duty og petsa uno kay syempre kadtong mga nag duty anang election labi nag maabtan og kaadlawon dili pud nato nga i-deploy dayon kase dili naman pud na effective,' Rafter said.(We have reserved our police officers for November 1 since those working on election day will be on duty until daybreak, and we won't be able to utilize them right away because they won't be effective).

