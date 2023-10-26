Ironman 70.3 Davao Expects 1.5-K entries

At least 1,500 triathletes are expected to join the world-class Ironman 70.3 Davao, the fourth edition that Davao City is hosting, on August 11, 2024.The highly anticipated event is a joint venture of the city government of Davao, Sta. Cruz municipal government of Davao del Sur, and Sunrise Events of the Ironman Group.The course will span from Davao City Coastal Road to McArthur Highway in Davao City, and extend to sections of the National Highway in Sta. Cruz.

She also commended the local government for its support, capability, and experience in managing the Ironman event, as well as Davao's strategic location in Mindanao and its stable climate, favorable for both spectators and participants.

