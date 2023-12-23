Budget cuts made on proposed P100B annual budget for 2024

Majority floor leader Cebu City Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera said the budget cuts made on the proposed P100 billion annual budget for 2024 were necessary to align the City Government’s projected revenue with its actual revenue for 2023.





Cebu City Government Approves Over P20 Billion for 2024 BudgetThe Cebu City Government's annual budget for 2024 will not be P100 billion, as originally proposed by the executive department. Instead, the City Council approved over P20 billion to cover next year's expenses. The budget includes allocations for personal services, maintenance and other operating expenses, capital outlay, and special accounts. Some offices had their proposed budgets slashed to just P1.

Congress on Monday, December 11, approved the proposed P5.768-trillion national budget for 2024. Congress' approval of the budget bill paves the way for its submission to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. who will sign it into law. The Senate and the House of Representatives earlier separately ratified the bicameral conference committee report reconciling the two chambers' versions of the budget bill.

Charter Amendments and 2024 National BudgetPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is considering amending the economic provisions in the 1987 Constitution to attract more investors. He also announced that he would sign the 5.768-trillion peso national budget for 2024 before Christmas Day.

President Marcos Signs P5.768-Trillion National Budget for 2024President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. signed into law the P5.768-trillion national budget for 2024, which is 9.5% higher than this year's budget. The budget aims to fight poverty, combat illiteracy, produce food, end hunger, protect homes, secure borders, treat the sick, keep people healthy, create jobs, and fund livelihoods.

Gullas says cash incentives for Bar, licensure exam passers to be given starting 2024“The old ordinance only gave financial incentives to the board and bar topnotchers, but now, starting 2024, All Bar and Board Examination passers, makadawat na (they can receive the incentives),” Gullas said. CDNDigital

