Ilocana Named 'Manlilikha ng Bayan for 2023' for Promoting Ilocano Oral Traditions

Adelita Romualdo Bagcal from Ilocos Norte has been named as one of the 'Manlilikha ng Bayan for 2023' for her commitment to safeguard and promote Ilocano oral traditions. She is a National Living Treasure and aims to pass down the tradition of dallot to the younger generation. Adelita hopes for more years to be added to her life.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:
rapplerdotcom » / 🏆 4. in PH
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.