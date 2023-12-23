HEAD TOPICS

Ilocana Named 'Manlilikha ng Bayan for 2023' for Promoting Ilocano Oral Traditions

Adelita Romualdo Bagcal from Ilocos Norte has been recognized as a 'Manlilikha ng Bayan for 2023' for her dedication to preserving and promoting Ilocano oral traditions. She is a National Living Treasure and aims to pass down the tradition of dallot to the younger generation. Adelita expresses her wish for a longer life.

