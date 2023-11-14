Biden, Xi to discuss communication and competition at APEC meeting

The White House said on Monday President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will discuss strengthening communication and managing competition when they meet on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) this week. The face-to-face meeting in the San Francisco Bay Area on Wednesday will be the first between Biden and Xi in a year, with the high-stakes diplomacy aimed at curbing tensions between the two superpowers.
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters Biden believes there is no substitute for face-to-face diplomacy to manage the complex relationship. "We anticipate that the leaders will discuss some of the most fundamental elements of the U.S.-PRC bilateral relationship, including the continued importance of strengthening open lines of communication and managing competition responsibly so that it does not veer into conflict," Sullivan said, referring to the People's Republic of China. "The way we achieve that is through intense diplomacy. That's how we clear up misperceptions and avoid surprises.
Philippines Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
PHİLSTARNEWS: White House seeks meeting between President Marcos and VP Kamala Harris at APEC SummitThe White House is requesting a meeting between President Marcos and Vice President Kamala Harris during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation ( APEC ) Summit in San Francisco. Marcos is attending the APEC Leaders' Summit and will also visit Los Angeles and Hawaii. The Department of Foreign Affairs mentioned the possibility of bilateral meetings, but no schedule has been confirmed yet.
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »
Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more »
Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more »
Source: sunstaronline | Read more »
Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more »
Source: sunstaronline | Read more »