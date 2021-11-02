Former Senator Leila de Lima's Ordeal: Seven Years of Detention

The long-suffering former Senator Leila de Lima has endured seven years of detention. Her ordeal started when authorities discovered 'VIP treatment' for high-profile inmates and drug lords. Illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia were found in the inmates' jail cells. De Lima, then justice secretary, ordered the inspection. Congressmen filed a resolution seeking a probe into the drug syndicates at the NBP. President Duterte alleged that De Lima facilitated illegal activities for financial gain.

De Lima denied the accusation and called the President's drug matrix 'scrap paper'. She denounced the cases as political persecution

