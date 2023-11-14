Philippines urged to support UN Tax Convention instead of OECD's tax agenda

If the Philippines is bent on beating big tax cheats and stamping out corporate tax abuses, it should support the UN Tax Convention instead of joining the OECD’s tax agenda, according to local civil society organizations (CSOs).
In a joint statement, CSO leaders from the Philippines, Indonesia, Zambia, Argentina, Canada and other parts of the world, said profit shifting and illicit financial flows rampant in extractive and other industries can only end through a comprehensive UN Tax Convention and democratic global tax governance under the UN. They stressed the OECD, which has long dominated the international tax policy arena, is only an exclusive ‘club’ of rich countries that is not interested in protecting the rights and interests of developing countries
Philippines Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »
Source: gmanews | Read more »
Source: MlaStandard | Read more »
PHİLSTARNEWS: Foreigner Complains About Crowded Coffee Shop in the PhilippinesHOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT PEOPLE WORKING/STUDYING AT COFFEE SHOPS? A video of a foreigner complaining about a crowded coffee shop in the Philippines gained buzz on X, eliciting different reactions among Filipinos. Read:
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »
Source: TopGearPh | Read more »
PHİLSTARNEWS: Mining in the Philippines: Balancing Environmental Concerns and Revenue-GenerationThe Philippine mining industry aims to reduce environmental impacts and improve host-community resilience through a new partnership and sustainability initiatives. While environmental concerns are often discussed, the industry also plays a crucial role in revenue-generation for the government.
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »