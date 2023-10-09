Biden prioritizes restoring US-China military dialogue

Restoring dialogue between the US and Chinese militaries as tensions persist will be the priority for President Joe Biden when he meets Wednesday with his counterpart Xi Jinping, a senior White House official said Sunday. "The president is determined to see the re-establishment of military-to-military ties," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told CBS's "Face the Nation.

" "He believes that having military-to-military communication is necessary to manage competition responsibly and to ensure the competition does not turn into conflict," Sullivan said. "And we need those lines of communication so that there aren't mistakes or miscalculations or miscommunication." It was China, he told CNN in a separate interview, that had "basically severed those communication links" amid tensions over trade, Taiwan, and other issues

