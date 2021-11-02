Senator urges recall of Philippine ambassador to Beijing over Chinese aggression

Senator Francis Tolentino urges President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to recall the Philippine ambassador to Beijing to express displeasure over Chinese aggression in the West Philippine Sea. Tolentino believes that the recall would send a strong message to Beijing about the violation of the Philippines' rights. The recent water cannoning incident by the Chinese Coast Guard is one of the reasons for the call to recall the ambassador.

