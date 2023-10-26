Will China heed President Joe Biden's warning with the gravity it deserves?

In a stern message, Biden cautioned China against involving itself in perilous and unlawful actions directed at the Philippines.

He underscored the unwavering commitment of the United States to stand by the Philippines, emphasizing its readiness to protect its ally at any cost.

Biden: 'Ironclad' ang defense commitment ng US sa PilipinasIginiit ni US president Joe Biden na matibay ang defense commitment ng Amerika sa Pilipinas. Read more ⮕

Biden: China has left its partners 'dead in the noose'US President Joe Biden said China's global infrastructure push had harmed the countries that Beijing partnered with. Read more ⮕

Lawmaker sues ex-president Duterte for grave threatsFormer Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte faces criminal raps for allegedly threatening the life of a lawmaker. Read more ⮕

International President's Golf Cup to usher in Lions Club forumThe Lions International 60th Orient and South East Asia Lions (OSEAL) Forum will kick off with the International President's Golf Cup at the Villamor Air Base Golf Course in Pasay City on November 2. Read more ⮕

Lawmaker urges MTRCB to probe ex-President Duterte’s TV showA day after filing a complaint for grave threat against former President Rodrigo Duterte, ACT Teachers Party-list Rep. France Castro is urging the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board to investigate Duterte's television show for supposedly promoting violence. Read more ⮕

Robredo shares experiences on being PH vice presidentThe event in Brunswick drew UP alumni from different parts of the U.S. Read more ⮕