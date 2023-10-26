Biden: 'Ironclad' ang defense commitment ng US sa Pilipinas

Binatikos din ni Biden ang China sa mga aktibidad nito sa West Philippine Sea. News Patrol, Huwebes, Oktubre 26

Biden: US defense commitment to PH 'ironclad'WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden said Wednesday after collisions between Chinese and Philippine vessels in the South China Sea that the US defense commitment to the Philippines is 'ironclad.' 'Any attack on Filipino aircraft, vessels, or armed forces will invoke our mutual defense treaty with the Philippines,' Biden told reporters. Read more ⮕

Mutya ng Pilipinas UAE 2023 finalists ipinakilala sa mediaDUBAI - Nagbabalik muli ang beauty pageant na Mutya ng Pilipinas sa United Arab Emirates matapos ang apat na taon. Good news naman ito lalo na sa mga aspiring na kandidata na hindi gaanong katangkaran dahil sa ilang pagbabago ng requirements. Read more ⮕

Pilipinas nagpakitang gilas sa Harmony Cup tournamentPinoy ragbi players, nagpakitang gilas sa rebranded Harmony 9s competition Read more ⮕