African Union, European Union, and United States Call for Cease-Fire and Dialogue in Sudan

The African Union, European Union, and United States have called for an immediate cease-fire and constructive dialogue between warring factions in Sudan. They also urged an end to tension between Somalia and Ethiopia over an agreement signed between Ethiopia and Somalia's breakaway region Somaliland. The groups expressed concern that these crises are jeopardizing regional stability in the Horn of Africa.





