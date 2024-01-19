Graft court clears Jinggoy of plunder

The Sandiganbayan acquitted Sen. Jose 'Jinggoy' Ejercito Estrada of plunder in the 2013 Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) scam masterminded by Janet Napoles. Estrada was accused of pocketing 183 million pesos through Napoles' foundations from 2004 to 2012. The court ruled that there was no conspiracy between Napoles and Estrada.





