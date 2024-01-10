Trump warns of 'bedlam' if put on trial

Donald Trump warned on Tuesday of 'bedlam' in the United States if he is put on trial, following an appeals court hearing that appeared to lean towards rejecting his claim of presidential immunity. Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, attended the high-stakes hearing held under tight security in a Washington courthouse just blocks from the US Capitol stormed by his supporters on January 6, 2021.

During the slightly more than one-hour session, a three-judge appeals court panel appeared deeply skeptical of arguments by Trump's lawyer who said that as a former president he should be immune from prosecution on charges he conspired to overturn the 2020 election. Speaking to reporters afterwards, the 77-year-old Trump, who was not required to attend the hearing, accused Democrats and President Joe Biden, his likely opponent in the November election, of waging a 'very unfair' politically motivated prosecution. 'They feel this is the way they're going to try and win,' he said





