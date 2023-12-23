Gaza War Leaves Palestinian Families in Fear and Displacement

Khalil Sayegh lives in the United States, and for days he anxiously awaited news of his family who had taken refuge in Gaza's churches to escape the Israel-Hamas war. A few days before Christmas, he learned that his father had died due to a lack of medical care. Sayegh's family - his parents, two sisters, and a brother - are among the 1.9 million people the United Nations estimates have been displaced in the territory of Gaza.





