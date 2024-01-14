Biden to send trade and investment mission to the Philippines

United States President Joe Biden is set to send his first trade and investment mission to the Philippines, as part of the two countries' commitment to advance economic ties. The delegation, led by Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, will be in Manila until March 11 and 12, 2024, to engage with Filipino stakeholders.

The visit aims to enhance US companies' contributions to the Philippines' innovation economy, connective infrastructure, clean energy transition, critical minerals sector, and food security





