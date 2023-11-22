We're resolving political crisis soon, Ondo APC assures

The leader of the Pan Yoruba Socio-Political Group, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, has asked President Bola Tinubu and the National Leadership of the All Progressive Congress, to urgently intervene in the current political logjam in Ondo state. Fasoranti, in a letter to President Bola Tinubu and the national chairman of the All Progressive Congress, Dr Umar Ganduje, said that their intervention would '' end the present constitutional crisis in the state.

The Afenifere leader who convened a meeting of Ondo State Elders and Leaders on the current political logjam in the state, added that their intervention would '' avoid the looming breakdown of law and order, following the prolonged absence of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu due to his unabating health challenge





