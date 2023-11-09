Senate to probe failed $460m contract awarded to private contractor

The Senate has resolved to probe a failed $460 million contract awarded to a private contractor during the administration of late President Umaru Yar’adua. The contract was awarded to address the issue of kidnapping and insecurity challenges in the Federal Capital Territory. Senator Ned Nwoko, who sponsored the motion, revealed that his senior legislative aide and 18 others were recently abducted, with 12 of them already killed. Efforts are ongoing to rescue the remaining seven victims.

Mr Nwoko called for a joint security operation involving the Nigerian Army, the police, and State Security Services (SSS) to rescue the victims





