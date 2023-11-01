Tinubu budgets N7 billion for renovating president, vice official residences in Lagos

In the supplementary budget, the president also proposed another N4 billion for the renovation of presidential quarters for the president, N4 billion for the construction of an office complex within the state house and N2.5 billion for the renovation of Aguda House – the official residence of the vice president located within the Aso Rock Villa.

A review of the budget by PREMIUM TIMES shows that the administration is embarking on non-essential spending at a time when Mr Tinubu appealed to Nigerians to tighten their belts following the economic hardship and galloping inflation that followed the removal of subsidy on petroleum.The immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari, used the official residence in Lagos less than four times throughout his two consecutive terms in office – 2015 to 2023.

In March 2018, the former president visited Lagos in another two-day working visit, where he attended the Colloquium organised to mark the 66th Birthday of Mr Tinubu who was then the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC). During that visit, Mr Buhari performed the official flag-off ceremony for the construction of the Lekki Deep Sea Port project, Ibeju Lekki, among others.

Unlike, Mr Buhari, who used his residence in Daura while on holiday in Katsina State, it’s not clear, too, if Mr Tinubu will use his residence located on Bourdillon Street, Ikoyi, which is less than a 10-minute drive to his official residence in the Dodan Barrack during his vacation.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THECABLENG: Lagos LP: We won't be discouraged by s'court judgment affirming Tinubu as presidentNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: Seven Things To Know As FG Begins Third Mainland Bridge RepairsThe Federal Government will commence comprehensive rehabilitation the 11.8-kilometre Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos today.

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: BREAKING: Deliver or be Fired – President Tinubu Issues Warning to Cabinet MembersA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: Tinubu’s govt budgets N5 billion for presidential yacht, N5.5 billion for student loanA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: You either deliver results or face sack – President Tinubu threatens cabinet membersPresident Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, threatened to sack any of his cabinet members who fail to deliver on the specific mandate of his or her ministry as his administration settles down to the business of governance.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: N2.17 trillion supplementary budget will address govt policies – Senator Barau defends TinubuDeputy Senate President Jibrin Barau has said the N2.17 trillion supplementary budget is meant to address new policies of the government not captured in the principal budget.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕