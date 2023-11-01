My tenant raped, impregnated my 16-year-old daughter

The Lagos State government had arraigned Godwin Emmanuel before the court on a one-count charge of defilement to which he pleaded not guilty. The prosecution told the court that Mr Emmanuel allegedly raped the pastor’s daughter between April and July 2021 in the Ajangbadi area of Badagry.Following his not-guilty plea, the state counsel, Abimbola Abolade, invited the pastor to testify before the court.He said he had known Mr Emmanuel for three to four years and that his daughter identified the defendant as the person responsible for her pregnancy since he had been sleeping with her.

He said, however, that he later reported the case at the Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency and at a medical centre when the police did nothing about his complaint. He said he was convinced that it was the defendant who impregnated his daughter after Mr Emmanuel’s wife, a nurse, gave drugs to his daughter to abort the pregnancy.The pastor also told the court that his daughter told him that during one of the sex romps, the condom in use broke.

Mr Emmanuel, however, allegedly told her to shift responsibility to a third person whom he introduced to her, the pastor added.

