Lagos LP: We won't be discouraged by s'court judgment affirming Tinubu as president

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Dayo Ekong, Lagos LP chairperson, said the judiciary should always be the last hope of the common man. “Labour Party Lagos State is deeply worried about the recent judgment that emanated from the highest court of the land and one of the most critical embodiments of democratic institutions saddled with the responsibility of dispensing justice without fear or favour,” NAN quoted Ekong as saying.“We at Labour Party are not deterred but rather even more determined to ensure that the events of this in the election cycle will never repeat itself.

“We shall continue to stand behind our youths in their agitations for a better and more just society that works not just for a few but for all.“A nation where multi-dimensional poverty is at its peak, no safety net for citizens and yet our so-called leaders still live in luxury, calls for concern.

"Those that decide to keep quiet should remember that we will all feel the brunt one way or the other. We at Labour Party will continue to speak up and history will vindicate us." The LP chairperson also urged Nigerians to work tirelessly to ensure justice is not just a concept but a reality for every citizen.

