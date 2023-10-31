Nigeria’s size unmanageable, Agabkoba tasks Tinubu on way forward

The maritime lawyer made this known in a recent exclusive interview with Business Day, stressing that leadership is vital to the resuscitation of the Nigerian economy, as he added that Nigerians will soon enjoy the policies introduced by Tinubu.

Agbakoba likened Nigeria to an aircraft that just leaves the climb-out and is already halfway to the cruising level, as it is in the airline parlance, with the assurance that government officials in the front seat of the Nigerian economy are capable.

“I just did a little test with my people at home. They don’t care who is the president, they are hungry. They are not interested whether it’s Tinubu or whoever. They just said ‘Look, I don’t want to know. I’m hungry, I can’t pay school fees, medicals.’”

Speaking on the potential of the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Economy, Mr Wale Edun and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr Yemi Cardoso, the ex-NBA chair said the duo are heavyweights in the economic sector that can help stabilise the economy.

