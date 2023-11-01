Tinubu’s govt budgets N5 billion for presidential yacht, N5.5 billion for student loan

This is contained in the 2023 supplementary appropriation details of Ministries, Departments and Agencies spending obtained by Nairametrics. According to the document, the Nigerian Navy proposed a capital expenditure of 42.3 billion and a recurrent expenditure of N20.42 billion, making a budget of around N62.8 billion.

Other items in the budget proposal from the Nigerian Navy include the purchase of vehicles, construction of the naval base in Lekki and Epe, provision of critical equipment, and purchase of ammunition.

The government, under the capital supplementation for the 2023 supplementary budget, proposed the sum of N5.5 billion as an education loan fund to fund the student loan. The total capital supplementation for the 2023 extra budget totalled N210.5 billion.

The Access to Education Act, also called the Student Loan Act, was sponsored by Rt. Hon Femi Gbajabiamila passed by the ninth National Assembly but was signed into law by President Tinubu in June. The law seeks to provide interest-free loans to students of higher institutions across the country and end incessant industrial actions plaguing higher institutions of learning.

President Tinubu, during a recent address at the Nigeria Economic Summit, noted that the student loan program “must begin in January 2024” after initial delays.BREAKING: NLC President Joe Ajaero Arrested in Imo

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NIGERIANEWSDESK: BREAKING: “I Am Not Going Away” – Atiku Hints at 2027 PresidencyA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: BREAKING: Former Ohanaeze Secretary General, Prof Ben Nwabueze, is deadA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: BREAKING: UK court adjourns Diezani’s case to 2025A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: BREAKING: Rivers Assembly Impeaches Speaker, Deputy, Suspends Chief JudgeA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: BREAKING: Rivers State Assembly Elects New Speaker amid Plot to Impeach Gov. FubaraA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: BREAKING: FG Proposes N2.2 Trillion Supplementary BudgetA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕