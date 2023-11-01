BREAKING: Deliver or be Fired – President Tinubu Issues Warning to Cabinet Members

He made the threat while declaring the 2023 Cabinet Retreat for Ministers, Presidential Aides, Permanent Secretaries, and Top Government Functionaries opened at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Tinubu said his administration is not ignorant of the challenges ahead, but there must be a clear-cut decision and action plan by all stakeholders to address them. He also said that since becoming president, he has graciously accepted all challenges and liabilities thrown at him by his predecessor.

The president said there would be no room for excuses, hence the reason he took his time to assemble all the best brains in his cabinet, who can aid the administration in meeting the yearnings and aspirations of the citizens.

According to Tinubu, he has directed the Special Adviser on Policy Coordination, Bala Hadiza, to head the Result and Delivery Unit, through which key performance indicators of all ministerial appointees would be monitored. He said at the end of the retreat, all ministers would sign a bond of understanding to track those performing to expectation or not.

Among the key priorities the Tinubu administration wants the cabinet members to focus on are food security, ending poverty, economic growth and job creation, access to capital, inclusivity: drawing on skill base, security, fairness and rule of law, and anti-corruption.Tinubu’s govt budgets N5 billion for presidential yacht, N5.5 billion for student loan

