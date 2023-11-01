‘There should be security first’ — reps reject motion to ask Tinubu to fix date for census

The 2023 census was billed to take place across the country between May 3 and 5 but former President Muhammadu Buhari postponed the exercise.Lai Mohammed, former minister of information and culture, had said that a new date for the census would be determined by the new administration.

“Data collected in the 2006 population census is far from reality in 2023 and cannot validly form a solid base for the formation of national economic policies that will aid the federal government in administering viable national planning,” he said.

The legislator said the National Population Commission (NPC) spent N200 billion out of the N800 billion budgeted for the planning and mid-execution of the census. “If the population and housing census fails to take place within 12 months, the information gathered across the country would become stale, a waste of resources and the country would have to increase costs of gathering fresh information.”In his contribution, Ahmed Jaha from Borno, opposed the motion, noting that census is not feasible because of the insecurity ravaging many parts of the country.

He argued that many people displaced in the north-west, north-east and other parts of the country as a result of insecurity are not liable to be counted. “In Nigeria, we are not ready to conduct censuses now because most places are not accessible,” he saidAdvertisementHe said for there to be proper planning at the state and federal levels, a census should be conducted.The lawmaker said Jaha did not take time to look at the prayer of the motion appropriately.

