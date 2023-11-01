Tinubu reforms turning Nigeria to a regional, global powerhouse – British High Commissioner

The UK High Commissioner, who affirmed his country’s renewed partnership with Nigeria, also pointed out that Nigeria is projected to become third third-largest country in the world by the year 2050 “Nigeria faces big security, economic and social challenges. In a global context, the big challenges are the difficult global economy, and shifting geopolitical and foreign policy pressures and as I said in public before, I applaud the big and bold economic reforms that you are taking forward.“I admire your leadership of ECOWAS your strong voice on democracy, and your G20 international engagement, all of which are thrust Nigeria back onto the international stage.

He also added that the eight priorities of the present administration had provided clarity of purpose. Chaudhuri, who assured President Bola Tinubu of the Bank’s support in his administration’s incredibly important and challenging task of lifting millions of Nigerians out of poverty and making lives better for everyone, noted that the country was at a critical juncture to either continue muddling through business as usual with the risk of things falling apart or have the courage to chart a new course, to take bold steps to finally see Nigeria rise to its true potential.

“Financing is only part of the solution. It’s really the ideas and the vision. So you have my commitment. I and the team, the entire World Bank across the globe, we’re here to support you on that. The topics under this include the Roles and Responsibilities of Ministers handled by the former president of the senate and former SGF, Anyima Pius Anyim.

