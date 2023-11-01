Rehabs: Lagos to shut Oworonshoki-Adekunle, Adeniji Adele-Adekunle ramps for five weeks

Meanwhile, the State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will on Thursday, commission the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Red Line Overpass Bridge at Yaba. The flyover aimed at improving traffic flow within the Yaba-Ojuelegba axis into other parts of the state.

Osiyemi said, “In view of the above, the motoring public are hereby notified that the repair works will begin with the ramps connecting Oworoshoki to Adekunle and Lagos- Island (Adeniji Adele) to Adekunle simultaneously.

In the same vein, motorists wishing to travel through Adekunle to Ebute- Meta from Lagos- Ibadan are advised to use the following alternative routes: Vehicular movement from Motorways will be diverted to Ikorodu Road (Ojota, Anthony, Onipanu, Fadeyi) and Jibowu to access Herbert Macaulay Way to continue their journeys.While motorists from Gbagada can go through Anthony Interchange to link Ikorodu Road inwards Jibowu to access Herbert Macaulay Way and link their desired destinations.

“Motorists are therefore enjoined to cooperate with traffic officers, exercise patience and observe safety measures during the palliative works. Traffic into Ojuelegba Road from Murtala Muhammed had been through a rail level crossing and this often led to huge delays for train operations apart from the high potential for accidents with vehicles and pedestrians.

The flyover will facilitate smooth movement for the Red Line which the Governor had promised residents would commence operations soon.

