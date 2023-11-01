COVID-19: New York Supreme Court Reinstates Sacked Unvaccinated Employees

New York city mayor, Eric Adams, claimed earlier this year that his administration would not rehire employees who had been fired over their vaccination status. Recall that New York City fired roughly 1,700 employees for being unvaccinated earlier this year after the city adopted a vaccine mandate under former Mayor Bill de Blasio.

FDNY-Uniformed firefighters association president, Andrew Ansbro, and FDNY-Uniformed fire officers association president, Lt. James McCarthy, condemned Adams earlier this year after the mayor allowed an exception to the vaccine mandate for athletes and performers, even as firefighters were still being fired over their status.“We’re here to say that we support the revocation of the vaccine mandate that the mayor announced on Thursday,” McCarthy said.

“We think that it should be extended as well. we support the revocation of the mandate for the athletes and performers that work in new york city. we think that the people that work for new york city should also have the mandate relocated for them.

“If you’re going to remove the vaccine mandate for certain people in the city, you need to remove it for everybody in the city,” Ansbro said.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THENATIONNEWS: Supreme gambit, supreme crashThe Nation Newspaper Supreme gambit, supreme crash

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: Supreme Court: Tinubu Tasked On Campaign PromisesThe leadership and membership of Team New Nigeria (TNN), has expressed confidence that with legal distractions over, President Bola Tinubu will focus on

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: Election Verdict: Atiku Hits Supreme Court, Presidency Fires BackPresidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023, Atiku Abubakar, yesterday descended verbally on Justices of the Supreme Court, saying

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Atiku slams Supreme Court over election verdictThe Nation Newspaper Atiku slams Supreme Court over election verdict

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: Bishop Katung Salutes Tinubu Over Supreme Court VictoryPresident and founder of the Living Stone Church Assembly Worldwide, Bishop Jonas Katung, has described the validation of President Bola Tinubu’s election by

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Supreme Court defers hearing on case against Gov Uzodimma till Dec 5A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕