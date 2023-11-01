Calabar port can grow Nigeria-Central Africa trade

The IKOMCCIMA President who spoke with Vanguard in Lagos, called on the Federal Government to exploit the numerous opportunities available in the corridor by removing obstacles faced by trade along the route.

She stated: “You know you have the Army, you have the Customs, you have the Immigration, you have the local communities themselves, setting up road blocks, just too many for normal business to thrive and thrive successfully. We are talking about the whole entire ECOWAS corridor linking the Central African Republic. In fact, you do not need to be a soothsayer to know how huge it is.

It is a matter of re-energising and waking up or fine-tuning some of those existing infrastructure to full use for the benefit of all of us”.

