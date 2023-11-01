Rugby League: Nigeria to face Ghana in first Women’s International to hold in Africa

Nigeria vice chairman and general manager, Ade Adebisi, commented: “As we prepare to make history, we stand at the forefront of a transformative moment for women’s sports in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

This fixture is not just about the game; it’s a symbol of empowerment, resilience, and a commitment to breaking barriers. We’re proud to provide a platform for our female athletes to shine and showcase their talent on an international stage.”

He added, “This match is a testament to the unwavering dedication of the Nigeria Rugby League Association and the incredible progress we’ve made in promoting gender equality in sports. It is also a crucial step towards our goal of achieving full membership with the IRL.

“We are thrilled to contribute to the growth of rugby league in our region and beyond. We look forward to a competitive match that will leave a lasting mark on the world of women’s rugby league. Together, we are forging a path towards greater inclusivity, equality, and excellence in sport.”

Juliana Storey, president of Rugby League Federation Ghana, noted: “International exposure is priceless for our women’s rugby league team. Our historic match against Nigeria marks not only a significant milestone but also an incredible opportunity to foster the growth of our beloved sport and entice more women to join our ranks.

This momentous test is our gateway to possible 2026 World Cup qualification, and with determination and teamwork, we are on our way to making history. Together, we are building a brighter future for women’s rugby league in Ghana.

