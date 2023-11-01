Anyanwu calls for immediate release of NLC President, Ajaero

It can be recalled that a letter jointly signed by the NLC and TUC National Secretaries respectively, Comrade Emmanuel Ugbaja and Comrade Nuhu Toro accused the Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the November 11 election, Hope Uzodinma of masterminding his abduction.He said: “It is regrettable that the widely condemned lawlessness of the present administration in the state has reached an uncontrollable measure where everyone is a major target.

“Credible information obtained shortly after the incident indicates that the only offense purportedly committed by the NLC President, Joe Ajaero is for leading a genuine protest against Uzodimma’s government for owing workers and Pensioners over 42 months arrears. Our investigation further revealed that the workers were protesting against the declaration of over 4000 civil servants in the state as ghost workers.

“As a responsible and responsive campaign council championing a genuine cause for the people of the state, it is condemnable for Uzodinma to order for the abduction of Comrade Ajaero, in a state he is a bonafide citizen.

“The question is; what is Uzodinma afraid of that he wants to dominate everywhere? If Uzodinma does not want workers to protest against non-payment of their statutory entitlements, it is ideal for him to clear all the arrears to enable them to provide for their families.

“It is worthy to note that under Uzodinma as Governor, intimidation, harassment, abuse of human rights and illegal arrest have taken center stage in Imo state. Oftentimes, Uzodinma had paid lip service to all these complaints and never cared to respect Imo workers. It is absurd and unwarranted.

