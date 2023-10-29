Supreme Court verdict: What next for PDP, LP?

Those who wish to assess the validity of the Supreme Court judgement in the petitions filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidateare wasting their time. The final court, like the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) before it, gave judgement unanimously in favour of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Apart from the law of the cases, which is fairly uncomplicated for any sensible person and lawyer, there are two other issues Nigerians must pay attention to: the fresh momentum the decided cases must now afford President Tinubu himself and his administration, and the political futures of Alhaji Atiku, a former vice president, and Mr Obi, a former Anambra State governor.

Probably the first casualty from the dismissed PDP and LP petitions is the dissipation of the synergy that had given fillip to the relationship and politics of Alhaji Atiku and Mr Obi. For about eight giddy months after their shocking losses in February, both candidates had collaborated in their shared grief and malice: grief over their career-shattering losses, and malice against a winner they least expected to win and whom they roundly loathed. headtopics.com

The PDP and LP candidates may have synergised their plots and incited the public against President Tinubu’s election victory, but strangely, the cooperation did not extend to their lawyers’ handling of their petitions. It is unlikely their counsels did not know the tenuity of their cases, nor the nigh impossibility of getting the election annulled.

The more curious political prognostication concerns the wayfaring Mr Obi who deployed the all-purpose LP political vehicle to prosecute his ambition. In his response last week to Mr Obi and the LP’s loss at the Supreme Court, factional chairman Julius Abure feigns the importance of his party as the main opposition party which he was determined to build and sustain into the next elections. He was less categorical about what role Mr Obi would play in that build-up. headtopics.com

