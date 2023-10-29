Pat Utomi’s fascination with revolution

, a political economist and Convener of the Big Tent, has been fascinated with revolutions for a very long time. Every time he is frustrated, he advocates revolution. In this election cycle, he berthed at the Labour Party (LP) port, working with and currying votes for the LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

But for every revolution that seemed to have delivered a favorable outcome, there have been two or more that miscarried, with attendant loss of lives on a scale that is unimaginable. Those advocating revolution must take care to ensure that such a fraught solution to social and political crisis can deliver on its promises and sustain the idealism of their fancies.

In February and March 2011, Prof. Utomi was even more bellicose, indicating that his characteristic impatience with Nigeria’s political slothfulness predated his largely unprincipled and probably ethnic-induced excursion into Mr Obi’s LP. Let us crash this democracy, he had bellowed. As he put it: “We have a fundamental problem. We have to bring this system down completely and rebuild.” Astounded, his interviewer had asked him if he could elucidate on his pithy comment. headtopics.com

His most recent call last month for revolution was spiced with allusions and illustrations from diverse parts of the world. His excursionary mention of Brazil, Somalia and notable social scientists and development economists all culminated in the intemperate assertion that the Nigerian system had become so crooked as to be unworthy of being patched up or saved. As he said, “My problem is not whether the Nigerian revolution is imminent; it is knocking on the door.

Whether national transformation or revolution, Prof. Utomi’s advocacy does not appear as altruistic and nationalistic as he seems to suggest. Much worse, he and others like him calling for a revolution and inciting the public on all sides simply don’t know what they are wishing. The Roman Empire could not sustain its power for more than a 1,000 years, that is discounting Byzantium; nor did Greece, Medo-Persia, the Chaldeans and the Babylonians last for eternity. headtopics.com

Tinubu’s victory: Let’s unite for common good – Adamawa PDP senator YohannaThe Nation Newspaper Tinubu's victory: Let's unite for common good - Adamawa PDP senator Yohanna Read more ⮕

Wamakko, two Reps members win at Sokoto TribunalThe Nation Newspaper Wamakko, two Reps members win at Sokoto Tribunal Read more ⮕

S’Court verdict: Remain focused on victory, Jaji urges TinubuThe Nation Newspaper S'Court verdict: Remain focused on victory, Jaji urges Tinubu Read more ⮕

Supreme Court: We have full confidence in TinubuThe Nation Newspaper Supreme Court: We have full confidence in Tinubu - Yoruba Community Read more ⮕

Senate to summon NNPCL’s GMD, Kyari, over 60% fund for frontier acreagesThe Nation Newspaper Senate to summon NNPCL’s GMD, Kyari, over 60% fund for frontier acreages Read more ⮕

Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa elections: IGP, CDS read riot act to troublemakersThe Nation Newspaper Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa elections: IGP, CDS read riot act to troublemakers Read more ⮕