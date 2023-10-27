Supreme Court judgement: We’ll appeal to God, says PDP, LP

(LP) have reacted to the Supreme Court’s ruling which upheld the victory of President Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressive Congress at the February 25, 2023 presidential election.
However, Atiku and Obi, who came second and third respectively, rejected the result and called for the invalidation of Tinubu’s win via the annulment of the poll. The Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC) had on September 6 where the five-member panel led by Justice Haruna Tsammani struck out the petitions to upturn the presidential poll and affirmed Tinubu’s victory.
Atiku and Obi who came second and third respectively in the February election rejected the result and called for the invalidation of Tinubu’s win via the annulment of the poll. Okoro affirmed the election of Tinubu as the duly elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. headtopics.com
She said: “Even though the Supreme Court has given its verdict. This is the apex court of the land. Physically and humanly speaking, this feels like it’s over. The shop is closed, the case is closed but the heavens have not closed their doors to this event.
“And we’re taking this over. We’re taking it to the court of heavens and truly, for the first time ever, this nation will see a divine intervention because this is definitely between God and this nation. headtopics.com
Sharing the same sentiments with Acka, Dickson Iroegbu of the Labour Party, said the party members would resort to appealing their electoral grievances to God while he expressed disappointment over the apex court’s judgement.Iroegbu said: “This is not justice. It’s not justice because Nigerians were expecting that this Court would do the right thing. Especially one, in the area of 25%. With the way they handled it, as far as I’m concerned; it’s neither here nor there.