Supreme Court: We have full confidence in Tinubu

has urged President Bola Tinubu to remain steadfast and undeterred by distractions while expressing its confidence in the president’s ability to lead the country to a brighter future.

In a press statement signed by its Secretary-General, Hon. Abdulazeez Salaudeen, to felicitate the president over his victory at the Supreme Court, the group said that it is now time for the president to consolidate his unwavering commitment to the Nigerian people and prioritize initiatives that will address the pressing challenges facing the nation.

The community states that the landmark judgment solidifies the will and choice of the Nigerian people as demonstrated in the 2023 general elections. He said: “We commend the courage of the Supreme Court in dispensing justice impartially and preserving our democracy. This outcome affirms the faith we have in the judiciary and the overarching principles enshrined in our Constitution. We believe that this judgment will serve as an impetus for the President to further propel our great nation onto the path of prosperity and unity. headtopics.com

It also assured the President of their unwavering support throughout his tenure adding that they are ready to contribute their quota to the nation-building process. Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!!

Breaking News: Salaries can now be paid in US Dollars; you can earn as much as $10,000 (₦10.2million) monthly. Foreign companies are here to provide opportunities. Click here to start./* real people should not fill this in and expect good things - do not remove this or risk form bot signups */ headtopics.com

Read more:

TheNationNews »

“Supreme Court may send Atiku, Obi’s case against Tinubu back to Appeal Court”A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Supreme Court upholds Appeal Court ruling on 25% FCT, IRev in favour of TinubuA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

BREAKING: PDP reacts to Tinubu’s victory at Supreme Court, says apex court has failed NigeriansA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Tinubu: Future Nigeria Movement hails Supreme Court verdictThe Nation Newspaper Tinubu: Future Nigeria Movement hails Supreme Court verdict Read more ⮕

It’s justice for all Nigerians, says Tinubu after Supreme Court rulingPresident Bola Tinubu has said the judgement of the Supreme Court that affirmed his victory in the presidential election on February 25, was the justice for all Nigerian people. Read more ⮕

It’s healing time, Onoh hails Tinubu’s Supreme Court victoryA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕