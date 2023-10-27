Supreme Court Verdict Seals Tinubu’s Victory

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party against the election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a watershed and a moment of joy for all Nigerians.

Governor Abiodun, in a statement he signed yesterday, described the judgement as rooted in law, even as he praised the judiciary for standing by the truth at all times. The governor said the victory is for all Nigerians, more so as it came when President Tinubu’s policies aimed at lifting Nigeria out of her current malaise were beginning to take shape.

He said: “In confirmation of his victory as a true reflection of the wishes of the majority of Nigerians who trooped out to exercise their franchise on February 25 this year, the Supreme Court, today, threw out the appeals filed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP), putting to rest eight months of contestation over the outcome of the poll. headtopics.com

“I salute the judiciary for standing by the truth and giving a judgment that rooted in the law, data and logic and overwhelming evidence. I salute the justices of the Appeal Court for giving a very solid, detailed and meticulous judgment that laid the foundation for today’s verdict by the Supreme Court, which is a well thought out judgment that will further enrich our jurisprudence. I believe that this judgment will be seen worldwide as conforming with the global best practices in law.

“Coming at a time the policies and programmes of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration are beginning to take shape to lift Nigerians out of the morass of despondency and despair, this victory is indeed a sweet one. It confirms the trust reposed by Nigerians in President Tinubu, the man made for a time like this when Nigerians yearn for radical change in their affairs. headtopics.com

