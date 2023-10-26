Supreme Court judgment will further deepen our electoral laws

The apex court in Nigeria had on Thursday dismissed the appeals of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP) and their respective presidential candidates, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Mr Peter Obi.

The supreme court however dismissed the appeal holding that new evidence could not be introduced at the stage of appeal. He congratulated the President and his Vice, Sen. Kashim Shettima, over their victory at the Supreme Court.

The minister said that the judgment had finally settled the legal battle over the 2023 presidential election, NAN said. The Supreme Court judgment is a “sound one” that will further deepen the country’s electoral laws and judicial jurisprudence. headtopics.com

