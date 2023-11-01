Sanwo-Olu commissions Yaba bypass bridge on Thursday

Traffic into Ojuelegba Road from Murtala Muhammed had been through a rail level crossing, and this often led to huge delays for train operations, apart from the high potential for accidents with vehicles and pedestrians.

The bridge will facilitate smooth movement for the Red Line, which the Governor had promised Lagosians would commence operations soon. Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will commission the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Red Line Overpass Bridge at Yaba on Thursday. The bridge is bound to improve traffic flow within the Yaba-Ojuelegba Axis into other parts of the state.

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday in Abuja urged members of his cabinet to work assiduously towards achieving the mandate of their ministries or be ready to leave the government. Tinubu stated this in his address at 2023 Cabinet Retreat for Ministers, Presidential Aides, Permanent Secretaries and Top government functionaries. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)…

.Activists slam sinister motives Scores of Lawyers and Activists, on Wednesday, called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and relevant authorities to caution desperate politicians blackmailing Nigeria's security agencies for selfish, sinister motives, saying that the Social Democratic Party and its governorship candidate in Kogi State should be particularly called to order.

