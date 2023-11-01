VC calls for fees reduction in faith-based institutions, debunks owing salaries

Obeka said: “There is a lot of economic challenges facing the people in Nigeria, we don’t need to make things more difficult for them. As a faith-based university, we are leading by example, which is why we have cut down our fees by 50 per cent for some of our academic programmes. This is also done in fulfillment of the inception promise of our institution to give opportunities to all Nigerians for professional and academic developments, thereby contributing to national development.

This is to encourage our students especially in times like this. In view of hardship occasioned by the oil subsidy removal which we are all conversant with.” “I am not disputing that the university did not have challenges, but it is becoming a thing of the past. There are lots of improvements under my leadership and I thank God, leaders of Methodist Church Nigeria (owner of the university) and our partners for their contributions to support the institution. Before now, the university was a technology-only focused institution, but today it is a full-fledged conventional university, offering over 50 undergraduate courses and some postgraduate courses.

“The present administration has embarked on construction and reconstruction, renovation and building of new classes, laboratories. We assure the general public that we will do the needful to ensure that God’s name is glorified in this land. We will continue to address some of the challenges in the university systematically because Methodist Church, the owner of the school, is known for doing things systematically and is methodical in its approach to solving problems,” he stressed.

