EFCC reviews arrest, bail procedures

Operational activities are to be tailored towards relevant provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999( as amended), the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2011 and the EFCC’s Standard Operating Procedures (SOP).

Also, every demand for international passport of suspects would henceforth be exercised with discretion, depending on the nature of the case, personality and country of residence of the suspect. “Detention of suspects without a Remand Warrant for unreasonable length of time beyond the constitutionally allowed period must henceforth stop forthwith”.He called for professionalism in all operational activities, stressing that “it is time to have a paradigm shift and change the narrative. Henceforth, professionalism shall be the watchword. Let’s follow the best international standards worth our identity as a flagship law enforcement agency”.

The Vice-Chancellor, Wesley University Ondo, Prof. Samuel Sunday Obeka, has appealed to faith-based universities to consider slashing their fees considering the present economic situation in the country. He also debunked allegations that the university owed their part-time lecturers salaries and refuted the allegations as not only mischievous but also spurious. The institute is the first…

The Federal Government says the soon-to-be resuscitated National Home Grown School Feeding Programme will cater for over 10 million pupils across the country. This is contained in a statement signed by, Dr Yetunde Adeniji, the Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu, on school feeding programme, on Wednesday in Abuja. Adeniji said this when she…

