Jose Peseiro, I speak on behalf of Nigerians when I say qualification for the World Cup is not negotiable. Here's our preview of the Qualifier against the Likuena of Lesotho. Ayomide Sotubo and Olaniyi Adeoluwa discuss this edition of The Nutmeg on Guardian TV. Just one game is enough to change your fortunes in football, The Flying Eagles' 2-0 loss at the hands of Five-time winners FIFA U-20 World Cup winners Brazil is proof of that.

Defeating hosts Argentina who have been in formidable form will be a tall order for Ladan Bosso's side and today, Ayomide Sotubo previews the game for The Nutmeg on Guardian TV.Flying Eagles coach Ladan Bosso said they had a plan to defeat Argentina and they did shock the world. Can they now soar past South Korea in the quarter-finals? In this video, we'll tell you how they can get past the Asians. Ayomide Sotubotakes a look at the next game against Korea on this edition of The Nutmeg on Guardian T

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GUARDİANNİGERİA: Xhaka praises Tella's decision to play for NigeriaFormer Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka has praised his Bayer Leverkusen teammate Nathan Tella for his decision to play for Nigeria. Tella got his first call-up to the Super Eagles ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Zimbabwe. Xhaka highlighted Tella's speed and great finishing as his standout qualities.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more »

DAİLYPOSTNGR: Climate Change: Continued depletion of forest reserves threat to biodiversityAttention has again been called to the devastating effect of the indiscriminate felling of trees and its attendant contributions to the challenge of climate change.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more »

DAİLYPOSTNGR: Enugu guber: Don’t go to Supreme Court – Ohanaeze urges EdeogaApex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide has again appealed to the Labour Party, LP, governorship candidate in Enugu State, Barr Chijioke Edeoga to end further litigation over the outcome of the 2023 election.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more »

GUARDİANNİGERİA: Xhaka praises Tella's decision to play for NigeriaFormer Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka has praised his Bayer Leverkusen teammate Nathan Tella for his decision to play for Nigeria. Tella got his first call-up to the Super Eagles ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Zimbabwe. Xhaka highlighted Tella's speed and great finishing as his standout qualities.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more »

LEADERSHİPNGA: National Security Adviser Commends Armed Forces for Success in Fight Against InsecurityThe National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, praises the Armed Forces of Nigeria for their achievements in combating insecurity. He highlights the commitment and positive changes under the current leadership, urging support for the armed forces and other security agencies.

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more »