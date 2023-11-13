Xhaka praises Tella's decision to play for Nigeria

Former Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka has praised his Bayer Leverkusen teammate Nathan Tella for his decision to play for Nigeria. Tella got his first call-up to the Super Eagles ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Zimbabwe. Xhaka highlighted Tella's speed and great finishing as his standout qualities.

