National Security Adviser Commends Armed Forces for Success in Fight Against Insecurity

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, has lauded the Armed Forces of Nigeria over the sustained successes being recorded in the ongoing fight against insecurity across the country. Ribadu gave the commendation on Monday in Abuja at the Chief of Defence Intelligence Annual Conference 2023 with the theme: ‘Leveraging Defence Diplomacy and Effective Regional Collaboration for Enhanced National Security’.

He said the armed forces under the current leadership had shown serious commitment to addressing the prevailing security challenges bedevilling the country, adding that there were positive changes and improvements both in and outside Nigeria. “Let us come together as one and continue to support our armed forces and other security agencies with this work of securing our country for peace and stability. “They have done an amazingly good job without talking and I believe that with the support and the resolve of the leadership that we have today in our country, things will only be bette

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.