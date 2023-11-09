Unlocking the Potential of Nigeria's Agricultural Sector

The agricultural sector in Nigeria currently employs over 23 million people and has the potential to employ over four million more in the next couple of years. However if you live in Nigeria, you know there is a stark difference between being “employed” and being “gainfully employed”. Take a cursory look at any list of well-paying jobs in Nigeria, and you will hardly find anything related to agriculture. In fact, there is a popular conception that being a farmer is equivalent to being poor.
Thus, despite the numerous contributions of the smallholders farmers, who constitute a reasonable percentage of these “23 million employed people”, more than 70 per cent of them live below the poverty line of $1.9 per day. This does not have to be the case. If properly harnessed, the agricultural sector is one that has a huge potential to not only employ millions of Nigerians, but to also ensure that every single one of them is well rewarded. The sector can also contribute more significantly to the country’s foreign exchange
