Nigerian Student Sets New Record In SAT Examination

placement tests, Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT).The SAT examination is a recognised university admission test in the USA which lets one show universities what he knows and how well he can apply that knowledge.Speaking on his success in an interview with LEADERSHIP, Chukwudi said two major factors influenced his outstanding score.

“First, it was the grace of God that saw me through and secondly was intensive reading, determination and hard work. It took me months of reading, studying, preparing and practicing for this exam.“I also used a lot of website materials to practice and understand what the SAT is all about. I can also say for sure that I had a lot of sleepless nights and I am grateful to God that those nights paid off.

He advised students who would want to participate in the test to be focused. “I believe that anyone writing the SAT should have it in mind that this outstanding score does not come so easily because it will require your time, focus, determination, setting of goals, resilience, energy, patience, practice and prayers. headtopics.com

“Preparing for the exam is tiring and stressful especially the sleepless nights but never give up on yourself and do lots of reading rather than engaging in irrelevant things,” he added.“I am actually extremely grateful to my NTIC teachers for putting the pieces of me together, especially in my academics. In short NTIC is wow. They are and will remain the best. I really appreciate their effort because my story can’t be complete without them.

The managing director of the school, Mr Feyzullah Bilgin, said David’s achievement is the result of his unwavering dedication, hard work, and the unshakable determination he has demonstrated throughout his academic journey. headtopics.com

“It is also a testament to the expertise, guidance, and tireless support of our exceptional educators who have played an integral role in his success. Our teachers are at the heart of our school’s mission, and their contributions are invaluable in shaping bright minds like David,” he said.

