 Korea International Cooperation Agency Inaugurates New Alumni

At the event, the country director of KOICA Nigeria Office, Mr Son Sungil, who also doubles as the regional director for the Liberia and Sierra Leone, stated that the Korea and Liberia relations has span six decades, and Korea regards Liberia as a valuable partner.

This he disclosed in Monrovia, Liberia, at a session for nine participants, who recently returned from KOIC- sponsored training programme in Seoul, Korea. The training provided for the Liberians is part of Korea’s official development assistance to the country in human capital development.Recall that the Republic of Korea through KOICA has supported various health security initiatives and livelihood enhancement in Liberia.

The KOICA boss informed that some of the courses the participants undertook in 2023 include Capacity Building for Survey Analysis, Utilization of Educational Statistics, Convergence Technology Training in Smart Farming and Agricultural Machinery, Digital Capacity Building for Capital Market Development and Economic Growth in a Post-Covid19 Era and Capacity Building for Diplomats. headtopics.com

