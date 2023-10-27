Nigerian student, Chukwudi breaks SAT record

SAT is taken by high school juniors and seniors applying to colleges and universities. This examination can be taken internationally six times during the year.

Speaking after the win, Chukwudi, a scholarship student from Annual National Mathematics Competition (ANMC), an annual national mathematics competition organised by NTIC, said: “There are many preparatory options and materials, but I believe that apart from the great support from my teachers, self-study is the best way to go.

“I also used a lot of websites materials to practice and understand what the SAT is all about. I can also say for sure that I had a lot of sleepless nights. I am grateful to God that the sacrifices paid off. headtopics.com

Fevzullah Bilgin, managing director of NTIC, said: “It is with immense pride and joy that I announce a monumental achievement within our institution. Sachomi, under our dedicated guidance and nurturing, has achieved an extraordinary SAT score of 1590 out of 1600, marking an outstanding milestone for our school and solidifying its reputation for academic excellence.”

“David’s achievement is the result of his unwavering dedication, hard work, and the unshakable determination he has demonstrated throughout his academic journey. It is also a testament to the expertise, guidance, and tireless support of our exceptional educators who have played an integral role in his success. Our teachers are at the heart of our school’s mission, and their contributions are invaluable in shaping bright minds like David. headtopics.com

